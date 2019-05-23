Living Arts & Science Center Names New Executive Director

The Living Arts and Science Center has announced that Lori Halligan has been selected as its new executive director.

Halligan replaces Heather Lyons, who served LASC for 14 years. Halligan brings over 10 years of nonprofit management experience to LASC, most recently as executive director for the Hinsdale Humane Society in the greater Chicago area.

In her previous role, she substantially increased fundraising, supervised numerous staff members, and implemented diverse community-centered programming. She also brings in-depth experience in board and volunteer management.

“I am truly inspired by the mission of The Living Arts and Science Center,” Halligan said. “As a lifelong learner, I am thrilled to join the dedicated board, talented staff, countless volunteers and amazing donors who create a bit of magic here each day.”

Halligan, an Iowa State graduate, starts her new position May 28, joining LASC following an extensive regional search.

“Our board has great confidence in Lori’s proven nonprofit leadership skills to successfully further our unique mission,” LASC board president Joseph Coleman said.

LASC is a nonprofit organization located at 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. in the historic Kinkead House.

In 2016, LASC opened the Lucille Caudill Little Discovery Center after a $5.3 million renovation and expansion project that tripled its programmatic space.

Today, LASC annually offers more than 400 art and science classes and workshops for children 18 months old to adults.

It also offers participatory field trips for over 6,000 students per year, monthly Discovery Night programs, community arts projects, numerous free and low-cost family events, and ongoing free art and science classes for thousands of at-risk, special needs and underserved children, teens and adults.

It also hosts numerous local artist exhibitions each year and boasts Lexington’s only planetarium.

“Lori brings exciting new perspectives, strong executive management experience, and a passion for creative learning,” said Coleman. “The future of The Living Arts and Science Center is bright and filled with amazing opportunities.”