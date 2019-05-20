Fetal Doppler Review – bblüv Echö

bblüv Wireless Fetal Doppler with Earphones

The wait between doctor’s visits to hear your baby’s heartbeat can feel like forever.

Luckily, bblüv has a new Wireless Fetal Doppler so expecting moms can listen to that sweet sound whenever they like.

The Echö Doppler allows moms to hear baby’s heartbeat, kicks and even hiccups through the provided earphones.

The design is lightweight, battery-operated and portable so it can be used anywhere and kept in its convenient carrying case.

You can even records the sounds and share with friends and family so they can bond with the baby as well. Check it out on the bblüv website here!