Best Car Seats for Extended RF – Chicco NextFit Zip Max

We’ve all heard the news by now- children should stay in rear-facing car seats for as long as possible for maximum safety.

Chicco heard the news as well, and designed the NextFit Zip Max, a car seat with 25% more legroom in rear-facing mode, so you kiddo will stay comfortable until they max out the height or weight limits for rear-facing.

Bonuses that busy moms will love about the seat:

It is incredibly easy to install. The click-on LATCH connectors and push-button release make it easy to move and transition to forward-facing when needed. The ReclineSure leveling system has 9 positions so you can find the exact right level for your vehicle.

Washable seat pad that zips off. No disassembling the entire seat to clean the ground up goldfish or spilled milk. Zip off, wash, dry, zip back on.

No hassle of rethreading harness straps when your child has a growth spurt. When you adjust the headrest, the straps move up with it.

The safety specs for this seat at top-notch, and it will last your child for years to come. (It doesn’t max out until 65 pounds or 49 inches tall!)

