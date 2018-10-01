KU Scholar Athlete of the Month: Anna Rupp

A Rupp Is Creating Her Own Legacy

School: Lexington Christian Academy

Lexington Christian Academy GRADE: 9

9 Sport: Cross-country and track



Cross-country and track Academics: Anna is a straight A student who sings in the school chorus and performs in school plays.

Anna is a straight A student who sings in the school chorus and performs in school plays. Parents: Cathy & Chip



In only in her first few weeks of high school, Anna Rupp already is creating a legacy for herself as a long distance runner at Lexington Christian Academy.

A year ago as an eighth grader, she placed third in the State in the 1A division in the 2 mile after placing fifth in the 1A State cross-country meet.

So far this year as a freshman, she has won two meets and placed third in a tri-state race in West Virginia.

Perhaps it’s not surprising that Anna, 14, would stake out an athletic legacy. If you wondered about her last name, the answer is yes, she is related. Anna is the great granddaughter of legendary Kentucky basketball coach Adolph Rupp.

Her father, Chip, starred in basketball at Henry Clay High and played from 1985-88 at Vanderbilt.

At 5 feet 4 and 100 pounds, Anna is more than a foot shorter than her father but already is casting a long shadow at LCA. That goes for the classroom as well.

She is a 4.0 student who has never received a grade lower than A.

“Actually, I had a B for one week in seventh grade in geometry,” she said. “I went to the teacher and said, ‘Oh goodness, I can’t handle this,’ and I brought my grade up to an A.”

Goal directed with laser sharp focus, Anna already has mapped out a career path – one you can trace by the stars.

She is fascinated by the study of the universe and wants to work for NASA.

The plan is to study physics or chemistry with a minor in astronomy in college. Why the interest in space?

“There is so much we haven’t been able to learn about the universe,” she said. “Ever since I first learned about the planets, I’ve been fascinated by the solar system.”

Anna is also active in the arts. She sings in the school chorus and has performed in school plays such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Peter Pan.”

Believe it or not, she was attracted to running because of her experience in horseback riding.

A competitive rider for years, she has won countless championships in the Hunter Jumper division. Since she was accustomed to jumping over things, she went out for track in sixth grade and told the coach she wanted to run hurdles.

He wisely steered her toward distance running. From seventh to eighth grade she lowered her cross country time nearly a minute to 20:09 and already bested that this year with a 19:57 time.

“She has incredible drive, determination and a will to win,” Chip Rupp said.

Said Anna: “I’m competitive and I like to feel how fast I can go. Running is a great outlet. It’s difficult to sit all day and tap on a pencil on your desk. I like to go for a run after school.”

And it’s been quite a run so far for the girl creating her own legacy.

