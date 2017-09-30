Book Review: ‘We’re Amazing 1, 2, 3’

“We’re Amazing 1, 2, 3!” stars our favorite Sesame Street characters plus the newest kid on the block, Julia, who has autism. Elmo and Abby navigate a play date with Julia, with Elmo explaining along the way why Julie acts a little differently at times.

I read this book with my 6-year-old and she enjoyed the story while asking many questions. It opened a wonderful dialogue about autism and what a “hidden disability” is. I asked her takeaway from the book and it was simple but spot on:

“People with autism do things different but we can still have a lot in common.”

This Big Golden Book would be a wonderful addition to any classroom or personal bookshelf.