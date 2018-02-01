Self-Education Starts Now

By Katie Saltz, Baby Bump editor

Hindsight is 20/20, and it’s even keener through the eyes of a parent. I can’t count how many things I would change about my parenting if I had a time machine, starting with my very first pregnancy.

I was unaware of current car seat safety standards. I didn’t know what my ideal diet should be. I didn’t even realize what all my options were as far as care providers and a birth plan.

The phrase “You don’t know what you don’t know” seems so obvious, but it rings true for parents. You can’t be expected to know what you’ve never learned or experienced.

We all start out as “newbies.” That’s why self-education is so important as you prepare for a new baby. Innocent mistakes will be made, but arming yourself with knowledge can help decrease those mistakes and possibly avoid major ones.

The Baby Bump is a handbook to help you self-educate. We’ve written about prenatal health, breastfeeding, infant development and we have some fun baby name ideas.

The resource guide in the back of the magazine is full of ways you can educate yourself on pregnancy and parenting issues. There you can find adoption agencies, childbirth classes, doulas, care provider information, car seat technicians and much more.

You don’t know what you don’t know. But we are here to help you know a little bit more as you start the parenting journey. Click here to request your free copy of the 2018 issue.