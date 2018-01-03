Preschool Directory

Ardor Montessori School

109 Dennis Drive / Info: 276-5858

www.ardormontessori.com

Description: Non-denominational, independent Montessori learning environment. Part-day and all-day instruction for children 2 1/2 to 12 (preschool-6th grade). Caring, safe, child-sized, mixed-age environment with developmentally appropriate manipulative materials. Before/after school options with no additional fees. Experienced teachers hold AMI (Association Montessori International) diplomas.

Broadway Baptist Preschool

2500 Harrodsburg Road / Info: 276-2592

www.broadwaybaptistchurch.org

Description: Offers a Christian education for children 2 years-Pre-K with low child-teacher ratios. We use Handwriting Without Tears curriculum.

Mission: “We strive to provide a loving and safe environment for learning in which Christian principles and values are taught through practice and example.”

Child Development Center of the Bluegrass

290 Alumni Drive / Info: 218-2322

www.cdcbg.org

Description: Founded in 1958, CDCB provides pre-school and child care programs, and therapy services that benefit children both with and without special needs. 5-STAR rated in Ky. and NAEYC accredited. On-site physical, occupational and speech therapy offered to enrolled students and to community children through outpatient therapy program. Touched lives of more than 10,000 children.

Crossroads Weekday Preschool

4128 Todds Road / Info: 263-8315

www.crossroads.net/preschool

Description: Offers half-day preschool from 9-noon. Provides welcoming environment where kids grow and develop through cognitive experiences and hands-on activity. Programs encourage creative expression in music, art, movement and play. M,W or T,TH options for 2-year-olds. T,Th and MWF options for 3-year-olds. T,TH and MWF and M-F options for 4-year-olds. Ages 3 and above must be potty trained to attend.

Community Montessori School

725 Stone Road / Info: 277-4805

www.cmsmontessori.org

Description: Founded in 1970, CMS offers both full-day and half-day options for Toddler (18-36 months) and Primary (3-5 year-olds) level children. Before and after school care available. CMS, a toddler to eighth grade school, is accredited by AMI (Association Montessori International), and all teachers hold AMI Diplomas.

Fayette Cooperating Preschool

109 Rosemont Garden / Info: 276-6350

3564A Clays Mill Road / Info: 223-1713

www.coopschool.org

Description: Since 1951, “Co-op” has provided a positive first-school experience through developmentally appropriate, hands-on learning. Curriculum and facilities meet students’ intellectual, emotional, social and physical needs. Parent involvement, a hallmark of the program, creates a loving atmosphere that nurtures the entire family.

Growing Together Preschool

599 Lima Drive / Info: 255-4056

www.GrowingTogetherPreschool.org

Description: Developmental preschool specializing in inclusion for children with and without special needs. On-site therapy services. Screenings, assessments and evidence-based curriculum. Nurturing environment. Kentucky Proud Farm to School Menu. 6 weeks through prekindergarten, 5 STARS, NAEYC accredited, Full-day, year-round care.

Lex. Christian Academy (LCA)

Preschool & Elementary Campus

3100 Tates Creek Road

Info: (859) 422-5755 or (859) 422-5733

www.lexingtonchristian.org

Description: LCA offers half-day and all-day programs for 3- and 4-year-olds. Parents can enroll their children in 2, 3, or 5-days/week programs. Typical half-day hours: 8:30-11:45 a.m. Typical all-day hours: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. “Before school care” (7-8:30 a.m.) and “after-school care” (3:30-6 p.m.) are also available. Children must be potty trained.

Lex. Hearing & Speech Center

350 Henry Clay Blvd. / Info: 268-4545

w ww.lhscky.org / allisonk@lhscky.org

Description: Early Learning Center offers day school for children as young as six weeks, Preschool and full-day Kindergarten/Transitional Kindergarten. Children with or without hearing loss or speech/language delays benefit from inclusive classrooms. All classrooms feature language and literacy-enriched curriculum and small student-teacher ratios. Listening and spoken language based programs provide superior educational foundation for all.

Lexington Latin School

483 W. Reynolds Road / Info: (859) 492-1381

(Lower School Meets in Ashland Baptist Church)

Upper School Meets at Quest Church

(410 Sporting Court)

www.LexingtonLatinSchool.com

Description: Preschool students enjoy a beautiful, classical Christian curriculum under the tutelage of wonderful nurturing teachers.

Lexington Montessori School

319 South Broadway Park

Info: 254-7034 / www.lexkymontessori.org

Description: LMS is a community of learners, a family with a commitment to Montessori education and community participation. Along with a Montessori curriculum, LMS offers Spanish, art and music classes taught by specialized teachers. Enrollment options include half-day and full-day for all enrolled children (preschool-sixth grade).

The Lexington School

1050 Lane Allen Road

Info: 278-0501

www.thelexingtonschool.org

Description: Offers traditional and Montessori programs for children 2-5 years old. Developmentally appropriate curriculum taught by highly qualified teachers in a safe and nurturing environment. Financial aid available.

Pepperhill Preschool

2104 Eastway Drive / Info: 277-6813

www.Pepperhillkidz.com

Description: Excellent early childhood readiness program for children ages 2-5 years. Enriched by hands-on materials and structured activities. After-school transportation service and child care for ages 6-10 years old (South End only). Certified teachers. Small class sizes. Open year-round, M-F, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. Summer Day Camp: June-August.

St. Michael’s School

2025 Bellefonte Drive / Info: 277-7541

www.stmichaelslex.org

Description: A strong academic program since 1961. Classes in art, music, P.E. and Spanish.

Half-day classes. Early drop-off and late pick-up available. Programs for 3- & 4-year-olds and early 5’s.

Sayre School

194 North Limestone

Info: 254-1361 / www.sayreschool.org

Description: Preschool ages 2-4; Kindergarten-Grade 12. Nurturing, hands-on preschool environment where children can grow and explore. Experienced early childhood teachers lead engaging, developmentally appropriate curriculum in project-based classrooms that value the role of play. Weekly exposure to art, music, library, P.E. and Spanish. Beautiful downtown campus with after-school programs and financial aid available. NEW LOWER SCHOOL OPENING August 2018!

Trinity Christian Academy

3900 Rapid Run Drive

Info: 271-0079 / www.TrinityLex.org

Description: Christ-centered, balanced approach combines learning with play. Children grow through exploration and discovery. Classical Christian foundation fosters art, music, literature appreciation while preparing children for early literacy in reading and math. Half-day and full-day PreK options available. Children must be 4 years old by Aug 1. Full-day transitional kindergarten is available for children who turn 5 by Dec. 31.

Wee Care Daycare & Preschool

455 East Maxwell St. / Info: 231-8687

www.weecaredaycarelex.com

Description: Licensed, family owned, STARS-rated childcare center that has been caring for children for more than 15 years. Qualified teachers make learning fun while following the Kentucky Early Childhood Standards to prepare children for the future. Portfolios track your child’s growth and progress. If you’re looking for an excellent preschool, visit and tour the newly built Pre-K addition.