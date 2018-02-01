Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents: Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We Are in a Play!’

Lexington Children’s Theatre brings two favorite characters from the page to the stage in its next show, “Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We Are in a Play!’”

Based on the popular books by Mo Willems, watch as Elephant and Piggie stage their very own musical.

The two best friends team up with the singing Squirelles for lots of singing, dancing and silliness.

This musical adventure is sure to have audiences giggling out loud and clapping along to the beat.

The play’s themes include being silly and trying something new.

Showtimes are Sunday, Feb 25 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, March 3 at 2 & 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 4 at 2 p.m.

Recommended for ages 4 & up.

Tickets are $19 adults, $16 children. LCT Main Stage, 418 W. Short St. Info: 254-4546.