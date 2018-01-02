Lexington Breastmilk Bank Taking Donations

Breastmilk donation can have a life-changing impact on a newborn, and Central Kentucky has a new location to collect those extra ounces of liquid gold.

Centered, a holistic wellness studio in Lexington, is now a depot for The Milk Bank, an Indianapolis based organization that distributes donor milk to newborns in need. There are now five milk depots in Kentucky, including the one in Centered, located at 309 N. Ashland Ave.

Lauren Higdon, owner of Centered, said the milk depot was a natural fit for her business. She focuses on families, offering yoga, massage, holistic therapies, special events and more. La Leche League also holds meeting at Centered, offering support for breastfeeding mothers.

Lexington previously had a milk bank at Mother Nurture, a parenting store that closed in 2013. As a former breastmilk donor, Higdon knew mothers in the area had milk to give but no milk bank at their disposal.

“I realized some needs in our community were not being met and that was one of them,” she said. “I got call from the Milk Bank asking if we would be a location and I said yes.”

The milk collected is stored in a secure freezer at Centered, then retrieved by The Milk Bank to be distributed to premature or ill infants. Through her work with families, Higdon knows how critical breastmilk can be to an infant’s health.

“I’ve heard intense stories about babies born addicted and the opportunity for them to have breast milk is sometimes life or death,” she said.

Higdon hopes the milk depot at Centered makes it easier for mothers to give. Donations can be dropped off anytime during business hours. A screening process is required before donors can begin donating milk.

For more information on becoming a donor, visit themilkbank.org.