Letter From Katie: Help A Mom: Donate Breastmilk

I remember learning about breastmilk donation in 2015 after my son was born. I had joined a local moms group on Facebook and saw a request from a mom who needed donor milk.

My son was getting plenty of milk from me, plus I had been building a freezer stash that I couldn’t possibly use before it went bad.

“Why not?” I thought.

Knowing I saved that mom – a woman I didn’t know – formula money and gave that new baby a boost to her immune system was a great feeling.

I know other moms who donated breastmilk and they too gave happily.

I kept pumping after feedings and when my stash overflowed, I would see who needed some milk.

The demand was always higher than my supply.

The calls I’ve responded to for donor milk over the years vary in circumstances.

Some women are unable to produce enough breastmilk and need extra to supplement for their child. Some moms have medical conditions that make breastfeeding impossible.

Sometimes, a mom was recovering from surgery and needed a few bottles of milk to get by until she could nurse again.

Sometimes, a baby is born premature, addicted or immune-compromised and donor milk can literally be a lifesaver.

There are many ways to get involved in breastmilk donation.

Whether you are looking to fill a freezer and donate regularly, or you have some extra ounces to spare on a given day, the time you spend pumping can have lasting health implications for a baby.

Opportunities to donate breastmilk:

The Milk Bank Depot at Centered

Info: www.themilkbank.org

On Facebook search for:

“Eats on Feets – Kentucky” or “Human Milk 4 Human Babies – Kentucky.”