LEGO Fan Convention Returns to Louisville

If you have always wondered what the largest skyscraper in the world would look like if it was made entirely out of LEGOs, then the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is the perfect place for you.

The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is returning to Louisville’s Kentucky Exposition Center on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7.

The convention will have several areas for LEGO building, some with themes such as BIONICLE Warrior and Star Wars.

Attendees can also visit The Fan Zone, which features fan-built LEGO creations by the world’s best LEGO Fan builders, including some from Kentucky. Fan models include LEGO cities, trains, castles and more.

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes will showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays, discuss his life as a professional LEGO artist and how attendees can become LEGO master builders.

LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will display over 50 LEGO models of world famous landmarks, including the largest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa, and Westminster Palace in London.

Tickets are $15 and are available at www.brickuniverse.com/louisville.

Info: greyson@brickuniverse.org