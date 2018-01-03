DIY Birthday Traditions

By Katie Saltz

Cake and gifts are the norm for most children’s birthday traditions. Why not start a new tradition that is more personal for you and your child? Here are a few ideas:

Write a letter to your child every year on his birthday.

Recap his favorite foods, books, characters, the names of his friends and teachers, etc. Bundle them together and deliver them on his 18th birthday.

Take a “Growth Photo.”

Choose an object like a stuffed toy, a rocking chair or even a large T-shirt and take a picture of your child with that object every year. You’ll eventually have an amazing flip book of your child’s yearly growth with the chosen object giving perspective.

Draw/Paint a Self-Portrait.

Hand over the art supplies and have your child draw a yearly self-portrait. Watch as her skills grow along with her perception of herself.

Plant a Birthday Garden.

Plant a tree or flowers that bloom annually. Every year when it blooms, remind your child that the flowers are there to celebrate him.

Tell Her Origin Story.

Make a tradition to tell your child about the day she was born. First thing in the morning, sing Happy Birthday and remind her of all that happened on the day of her arrival.

Birthday Party Directory

Collins Bowling Centers

205 Southland Drive

277-5746

www.collinsbowling.com

Children always love bowling parties to celebrate their birthdays. Parties are priced per child and include bowling, shoe rental, favor bag (includes coupon for free game of bowling), paper products and balloons. Food, beverages, game room and juke box are available.

Cut & Paste Craft Studio

220 Ruccio Way, Suite 180

223-0114

www.cutandpastecraftstudio.com

Leave the mess and take the memories! Packages include: a 90-minute party with a dedicated party host, a craft to fit your theme, special time for cake and presents, all paper goods, plus a special t-shirt for the birthday child. Customized crafts can fit almost any theme.

Explorium of Lexington

The Square, 440 W. Short Street

258-3253

www.explorium.com

All parties include tableware, balloons, all-day admission to the museum, pizza, juice boxes, ice cream, and setup and cleanup. Parties are $12 per person with a minimum of 10 people. Large a la carte menu offered, so you can create the perfect party.

Gattitown Lexington

2524 Nicholasville Road

277-2323

www.gattitownlexington.com

Gatittown has the BEST birthday parties in town with great food, fun games and awesome prizes. Party packages include the Marketplace buffet and drinks, a private party room or reserved seating, decorations, goodie bags, game cards and rides on the Bumper Cars, Carousel and Frog Hopper!

Kremer Wholesale

520 Lagonda Ave.

255-3432

www.kremerwholesale.com

Need something to fill those goody bags? Check out Kremer Wholesale for a huge selection of party favors and toys. Party supplies for all budgets.

Living Arts & Science Center

362 N. MLK Blvd.

252-5222

www.lasclex.org

Birthday parties include a hands-on, teacher-led art or science activity with LASC themes or yours, time in the Discovery Science Exhibit or a planetarium show, a private party room and a $3 coupon per guest to use in the gift shop. Guests will take home their creative projects. $265 for up to 10 participants; each additional is $10. Other party options available for additional fees. Visit LASCLEX.org for more information.

The Mad Potter

3385 Tates Creek Road

269-4591

www.themadpotter.biz

Painting pottery or fusing glass is a great way to celebrate your child’s birthday (Adult parties too). Private party room will host 8-20 for 90 minutes. You are welcome to bring lunch or refreshments and cake. Project, instruction, invitations and balloons provided. Call Monday -Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for reservations.

Monkey Joe’s

1850 Bryant Road

264-0405

www.monkeyjoes.com

Parties feature a private party room for two full hours and unlimited play in more than 16,000 square feet of jumps, slides, obstacle courses and an arcade. Monkey Joe’s has three party packages and a private party option to help meet your party needs.

Newton’s Attic

4974 Old Versailles Road

368-7334

www.newtonsattic.org

Pumpkin chunkin’, roller coaster riding and rocket launching are just a few of the unique things you can do. A good time can be had by kids of all ages at your Newton’s Attic birthday party. Recommended for ages 5 to 85.

Sky Zone Lexington

3644 Boston Road

629-4455

www.skyzone.com/Lexington

Elevate the way you celebrate! There is no easier way to throw your kids the best party ever. Just show up and Sky Zone does the rest. Two all-inclusive party packages to fit your needs. Voted Best Boys Birthday by Lexington Family Magazine!

Urban Ninja Project

1820 Bryan Station Road

(866) 923-5569

www.UrbanNinjaProject.com

Parties start at $120 and feature a party room for two full hours and unlimited play in our 12,000 sq. ft. space filled with obstacles, rock walls, and trampolines. We have various party packages and a private party option to meet your party needs.

ARTplay Children’s Studio

309 North Ashland Ave. #190

321-8193

www.artplaykids.com/birthday-parties

ARTplay will work with your family to find a unique project, whether it is inspired by a favorite children’s book, rainbow unicorns, wild animals, giant cardboard rocket-ships or a beautiful painting. Parties are 1.5 hours, with up to one hour for art and 30 minutes for celebrating. You bring the cake, we bring the art and your happy guests go home with both!