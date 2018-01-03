DIY Birthday Traditions
By Katie Saltz
Cake and gifts are the norm for most children’s birthday traditions. Why not start a new tradition that is more personal for you and your child? Here are a few ideas:
Write a letter to your child every year on his birthday.
Recap his favorite foods, books, characters, the names of his friends and teachers, etc. Bundle them together and deliver them on his 18th birthday.
Take a “Growth Photo.”
Choose an object like a stuffed toy, a rocking chair or even a large T-shirt and take a picture of your child with that object every year. You’ll eventually have an amazing flip book of your child’s yearly growth with the chosen object giving perspective.
Draw/Paint a Self-Portrait.
Hand over the art supplies and have your child draw a yearly self-portrait. Watch as her skills grow along with her perception of herself.
Plant a Birthday Garden.
Plant a tree or flowers that bloom annually. Every year when it blooms, remind your child that the flowers are there to celebrate him.
Tell Her Origin Story.
Make a tradition to tell your child about the day she was born. First thing in the morning, sing Happy Birthday and remind her of all that happened on the day of her arrival.
Birthday Party Directory
Collins Bowling Centers
205 Southland Drive
277-5746
Children always love bowling parties to celebrate their birthdays. Parties are priced per child and include bowling, shoe rental, favor bag (includes coupon for free game of bowling), paper products and balloons. Food, beverages, game room and juke box are available.
Cut & Paste Craft Studio
220 Ruccio Way, Suite 180
223-0114
www.cutandpastecraftstudio.com
Leave the mess and take the memories! Packages include: a 90-minute party with a dedicated party host, a craft to fit your theme, special time for cake and presents, all paper goods, plus a special t-shirt for the birthday child. Customized crafts can fit almost any theme.
Explorium of Lexington
The Square, 440 W. Short Street
258-3253
All parties include tableware, balloons, all-day admission to the museum, pizza, juice boxes, ice cream, and setup and cleanup. Parties are $12 per person with a minimum of 10 people. Large a la carte menu offered, so you can create the perfect party.
Gattitown Lexington
2524 Nicholasville Road
277-2323
Gatittown has the BEST birthday parties in town with great food, fun games and awesome prizes. Party packages include the Marketplace buffet and drinks, a private party room or reserved seating, decorations, goodie bags, game cards and rides on the Bumper Cars, Carousel and Frog Hopper!
Kremer Wholesale
520 Lagonda Ave.
255-3432
Need something to fill those goody bags? Check out Kremer Wholesale for a huge selection of party favors and toys. Party supplies for all budgets.
Living Arts & Science Center
362 N. MLK Blvd.
252-5222
Birthday parties include a hands-on, teacher-led art or science activity with LASC themes or yours, time in the Discovery Science Exhibit or a planetarium show, a private party room and a $3 coupon per guest to use in the gift shop. Guests will take home their creative projects. $265 for up to 10 participants; each additional is $10. Other party options available for additional fees. Visit LASCLEX.org for more information.
The Mad Potter
3385 Tates Creek Road
269-4591
Painting pottery or fusing glass is a great way to celebrate your child’s birthday (Adult parties too). Private party room will host 8-20 for 90 minutes. You are welcome to bring lunch or refreshments and cake. Project, instruction, invitations and balloons provided. Call Monday -Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for reservations.
Monkey Joe’s
1850 Bryant Road
264-0405
Parties feature a private party room for two full hours and unlimited play in more than 16,000 square feet of jumps, slides, obstacle courses and an arcade. Monkey Joe’s has three party packages and a private party option to help meet your party needs.
Newton’s Attic
4974 Old Versailles Road
368-7334
Pumpkin chunkin’, roller coaster riding and rocket launching are just a few of the unique things you can do. A good time can be had by kids of all ages at your Newton’s Attic birthday party. Recommended for ages 5 to 85.
Sky Zone Lexington
3644 Boston Road
629-4455
Elevate the way you celebrate! There is no easier way to throw your kids the best party ever. Just show up and Sky Zone does the rest. Two all-inclusive party packages to fit your needs. Voted Best Boys Birthday by Lexington Family Magazine!
Urban Ninja Project
1820 Bryan Station Road
(866) 923-5569
Parties start at $120 and feature a party room for two full hours and unlimited play in our 12,000 sq. ft. space filled with obstacles, rock walls, and trampolines. We have various party packages and a private party option to meet your party needs.
ARTplay Children’s Studio
309 North Ashland Ave. #190
321-8193
www.artplaykids.com/birthday-parties
ARTplay will work with your family to find a unique project, whether it is inspired by a favorite children’s book, rainbow unicorns, wild animals, giant cardboard rocket-ships or a beautiful painting. Parties are 1.5 hours, with up to one hour for art and 30 minutes for celebrating. You bring the cake, we bring the art and your happy guests go home with both!