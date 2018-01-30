Baby Showers for Dads

Baby showers have traditionally been a women-only event, with co-ed parties becoming more common in modern times. The latest trend is to host a separate baby shower just for dad. Check out these ideas for a “manly” baby shower to give Dad his own special day.

“B” Ball

Gather up your sports fan friends and take the baby shower to the ballpark. Get some tickets to a nearby game and bring sports-themed gifts for the baby, like a onesie featuring the dad’s favorite team, team logo diapers or a toy ball.

Pampers & Poker

If the dad-to-be is a card player, host a poker game where the buy-in is diapers. Get a prize for the winner, but at the end of the game dad gets to keep all the diapers.

BBQ & Babies

Gather up dad’s favorite meats and have a good old-fashioned cook-out to celebrate his journey into fatherhood. You can also ask guests to bring some “BBQ” supplies for the baby, like bibs, bottles and wipes.

Diapers & Dudes

Another way to collect baby basics from your guy friends is to host a party for the dad with a nice beer selection for the night. The cover charge? A box of diapers.