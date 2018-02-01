2018 Writing Contest

If you could visit the future, would you? Or what era of the past would you like to visit?

Those are the questions we want you to consider for our 14th annual Writing Contest. This year’s theme is “If I Had a Time Machine… ”

All children, grades K-5, in Kentucky are invited to enter. The contest is open to students from public, private and homeschools.

Get writing and let your creativity flow with a story about time travel! Is your time machine a DeLorean or a Police Call Box? Are you traveling forward or back in time? Who do you encounter, and what changes do you make?

Entries will be judged in three grade categories: K-1, 2-3 and 4-5. Stories are limited to 100 words for grades K-1, 150 words for grades 2-3 and 200 words for grades 4-5.

We will choose a grand prize winner and honorable mentions for one boy and one girl in each age group. Some of the awesome prizes for winners include classic model horses from Breyerfest, American Girl dolls, Disney-Hyperion books and more!

The school with the highest percentage of participation will receive a cash prize. (This prize is available to schools with 50 students or more in grades K-5 and is not open to homeschools.)

The winners will be announced at our annual Summer Camp & Activities Fair on Saturday, April 14 at Lexington Christian Academy.

Stay tuned for information on upcoming Write-a-Thons where you can get help with your essay and win prizes.

E-mail entries can be sent to:

LexingtonFamilyEvents@gmail.com

or mailed by Friday, March 23 to:

Lexington Family Magazine

138 E. Reynolds Rd. #201 • Lexington, KY 40517

Info: www.LexingtonFamily.com or call 223-1765.