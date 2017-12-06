Where to Volunteer for the Holidays
God’s Pantry & Food Bank
1685 Jaggie Fox Way
255-6592
God’s Pantry provides emergency food baskets for families year-round and needs volunteers for food sorting, repacking, distribution and more. Learn about hosting a food drive or other ways to give online.
Faith & Community Christmas Store
1055 Industry Road
514-7210
The Catholic Action Center will host its 22nd annual Christmas Store, Dec. 19-21, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. at the Southland Christian Church Richmond Road Campus. The store serves more than 15,000 needy children.
Volunteers are needed as personal shoppers, inventory organizers, food distributors and package carriers.
The Nest
530 North Limestone Street
259-1974, ext. 29
Reindeer Express is The Nest’s gift giveaway that will provide Christmas presents and warm coats for more than 900 children ages 5 & under on Friday, Dec. 15.
Donations such as new toys, coats and cash should be brought to The Nest. Community groups are welcome to participate. Donations accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Salvation Army
736 West Main Street
252-7706
Choose a name from the Angel Tree at Fayette Mall or other participating locations (full list available on the Salvation Army website.)
Purchase items on the wish list to bring Christmas joy to a child, or organize a toy drive through your church, business or other group.
Volunteers are needed to work the Angel Tree table at Fayette Mall through Dec. 10. They are also needed to organize Angel Tree packages at the Christmas Center.
Provide Christmas dinner for an Angel Tree family by purchasing a $25 gift card at Kroger.
Volunteers are needed to adopt a kettle and participate in bell ringing to raise money to help the homeless, hungry and disadvantaged. You can also set up an online kettle page and collect donations online.
The Hope Center
360 West Loudon Avenue
252-7881
Volunteers are needed for serving meals daily at the Jacobs Hope Cafeteria, or for making brown bag sandwich lunches to be distributed to the homeless in downtown Lexington.
Donations of food, gently-used clothing, household items and travel-sized personal hygiene items are always needed.
The Lighthouse Ministries
185 Elm Tree Lane
259-3434
www.thelighthouseministries.org
Volunteers are needed for the Christmas Party on Dec. 16 at 3 & 5 p.m. at Sayre School. Please call to register to volunteer. Donations of winter coats and boots are also needed.
Other Opportunities:
Contact a local retirement community about visiting with residents during the holidays.
For information about sending Christmas cards to soldiers, visit www.operationgratitude.com.
Remember that most organizations need volunteers and donations year-round, not just during the holidays.