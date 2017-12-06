Where to Volunteer for the Holidays

God’s Pantry & Food Bank

1685 Jaggie Fox Way

255-6592

www.godspantry.org

God’s Pantry provides emergency food baskets for families year-round and needs volunteers for food sorting, repacking, distribution and more. Learn about hosting a food drive or other ways to give online.

Faith & Community Christmas Store

1055 Industry Road

514-7210

www.godsnet.info

The Catholic Action Center will host its 22nd annual Christmas Store, Dec. 19-21, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. at the Southland Christian Church Richmond Road Campus. The store serves more than 15,000 needy children.

Volunteers are needed as personal shoppers, inventory organizers, food distributors and package carriers.

The Nest

530 North Limestone Street

259-1974, ext. 29

www.thenestlexington.org

Reindeer Express is The Nest’s gift giveaway that will provide Christmas presents and warm coats for more than 900 children ages 5 & under on Friday, Dec. 15.

Donations such as new toys, coats and cash should be brought to The Nest. Community groups are welcome to participate. Donations accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Salvation Army

736 West Main Street

252-7706

www.salvationarmylex.org

Choose a name from the Angel Tree at Fayette Mall or other participating locations (full list available on the Salvation Army website.)

Purchase items on the wish list to bring Christmas joy to a child, or organize a toy drive through your church, business or other group.

Volunteers are needed to work the Angel Tree table at Fayette Mall through Dec. 10. They are also needed to organize Angel Tree packages at the Christmas Center.

Provide Christmas dinner for an Angel Tree family by purchasing a $25 gift card at Kroger.

Volunteers are needed to adopt a kettle and participate in bell ringing to raise money to help the homeless, hungry and disadvantaged. You can also set up an online kettle page and collect donations online.

The Hope Center

360 West Loudon Avenue

252-7881

www.hopectr.org

Volunteers are needed for serving meals daily at the Jacobs Hope Cafeteria, or for making brown bag sandwich lunches to be distributed to the homeless in downtown Lexington.

Donations of food, gently-used clothing, household items and travel-sized personal hygiene items are always needed.

The Lighthouse Ministries

185 Elm Tree Lane

259-3434

www.thelighthouseministries.org

Volunteers are needed for the Christmas Party on Dec. 16 at 3 & 5 p.m. at Sayre School. Please call to register to volunteer. Donations of winter coats and boots are also needed.

Other Opportunities:

Contact a local retirement community about visiting with residents during the holidays.

For information about sending Christmas cards to soldiers, visit www.operationgratitude.com.

Remember that most organizations need volunteers and donations year-round, not just during the holidays.