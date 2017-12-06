Santa Sightings

Southern Lights Holiday Festival

Through Dec. 31. Hours: 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Tickets: Monday-Thursday, $15/car; Friday-Sunday, $25/car. Indoor attractions are open every night through Dec. 24. Info: 255-5727 or www.kyhorsepark.com

Fayette Mall

Visit Santa in the Dillard’s Court through Christmas Eve. Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m. Info: 272-3493 or www.shopfayette-mall.com/holiday

Merry Christmas From Santa at Lexington Green

Visit Santa at The Mall at Lexington Green through Dec. 24. Schedule your appointment online at www.santabooking.com. Info: 983-2630. For hours, visit www.travisclarkphotos.com/santa

Hillenmeyer Christmas Shop

Bring your camera and snap your own photos with Santa at no charge. No appointment needed. Noon-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17. 3389 Tates Creek Road. Info: 266-6889 or www.hillenmeyerchristmas.com

Joseph-Beth Booksellers

Breakfast with Santa. Saturday, Dec. 9 in the Bistro. 10 a.m. Reservations are required. Info: 273-2911 or www.josephbeth.com

Lexington Humane Society

Pet Pictures with Santa. Saturday, Dec. 2 & 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 & 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feeders Supply, 306 Southland Drive and 3080 Richmond Road. Info: 233-0044 or lexingtonhumanesociety.org

Downtown Christmas Parade

Santa returns to downtown on Tuesday, Dec. 5 for the annual Christmas parade. The parade starts at 7 p.m. on Main Street from Midland Avenue to Mill Street.

Marshall Pediatric Therapy

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9-11 a.m. Sensitive Santa for children on the autism spectrum or with other sensory issues. Kids get a 15-minute time slot to spend with Santa. Afterward, children can do crafts and play with others. RSVP required. Info: office@mptcares.com, 224-2273 or visit www.mptcares.com.

Santa at the Zoo

Santa is making a special stop at the Louisville Zoo during the Louisville Zoo Santa Safari, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-10 and 16-17. Session times: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Enjoy a visit and photo with Santa, plus meet Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman and special guests.

Enjoy yummy refreshments and take a safari tour through the zoo’s heated buildings where kids have one-on-one encounters with Zoo educators. (Separate fee – online reservation required). Tickets $8.50-$20.95. Tickets at louisvillezoo.org.

Christmas Trains at the Kentucky Railway Museum

On the Santa Express, enjoy a train excursion while Santa visits with the children. 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, and Thursday and Friday, Dec. 21-22. $25 adults, $20 children ages 2-12.

The North Pole Express journeys to the North Pole to pick up Santa Claus and bring him back to New Haven, Ky. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Children are encouraged to wear pajamas. The Express runs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 8, 15 & 22, and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec 2-3, 9-10, 16-17 & Thursday, Dec. 21. $25 adults, $20 children ages 2-12. Info: (800) 272-0152 or www.kyrail.org

Santa Claus Train Ride with the Bluegrass Railroad Museum

Santa and Mrs. Claus bring holiday cheer to Kentucky with Santa train rides. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 & 16; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 & 17. Tickets $13-$20. Info: (859) 873-2476 or www.bluegrassrailroad.com.