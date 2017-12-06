Santa Sightings
Southern Lights Holiday Festival
Through Dec. 31. Hours: 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Tickets: Monday-Thursday, $15/car; Friday-Sunday, $25/car. Indoor attractions are open every night through Dec. 24. Info: 255-5727 or www.kyhorsepark.com
Fayette Mall
Visit Santa in the Dillard’s Court through Christmas Eve. Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m. Info: 272-3493 or www.shopfayette-mall.com/holiday
Merry Christmas From Santa at Lexington Green
Visit Santa at The Mall at Lexington Green through Dec. 24. Schedule your appointment online at www.santabooking.com. Info: 983-2630. For hours, visit www.travisclarkphotos.com/santa
Hillenmeyer Christmas Shop
Bring your camera and snap your own photos with Santa at no charge. No appointment needed. Noon-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17. 3389 Tates Creek Road. Info: 266-6889 or www.hillenmeyerchristmas.com
Joseph-Beth Booksellers
Breakfast with Santa. Saturday, Dec. 9 in the Bistro. 10 a.m. Reservations are required. Info: 273-2911 or www.josephbeth.com
Lexington Humane Society
Pet Pictures with Santa. Saturday, Dec. 2 & 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 & 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feeders Supply, 306 Southland Drive and 3080 Richmond Road. Info: 233-0044 or lexingtonhumanesociety.org
Downtown Christmas Parade
Santa returns to downtown on Tuesday, Dec. 5 for the annual Christmas parade. The parade starts at 7 p.m. on Main Street from Midland Avenue to Mill Street.
Marshall Pediatric Therapy
Saturday, Dec. 9, 9-11 a.m. Sensitive Santa for children on the autism spectrum or with other sensory issues. Kids get a 15-minute time slot to spend with Santa. Afterward, children can do crafts and play with others. RSVP required. Info: office@mptcares.com, 224-2273 or visit www.mptcares.com.
Santa at the Zoo
Santa is making a special stop at the Louisville Zoo during the Louisville Zoo Santa Safari, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-10 and 16-17. Session times: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Enjoy a visit and photo with Santa, plus meet Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman and special guests.
Enjoy yummy refreshments and take a safari tour through the zoo’s heated buildings where kids have one-on-one encounters with Zoo educators. (Separate fee – online reservation required). Tickets $8.50-$20.95. Tickets at louisvillezoo.org.
Christmas Trains at the Kentucky Railway Museum
On the Santa Express, enjoy a train excursion while Santa visits with the children. 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, and Thursday and Friday, Dec. 21-22. $25 adults, $20 children ages 2-12.
The North Pole Express journeys to the North Pole to pick up Santa Claus and bring him back to New Haven, Ky. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Children are encouraged to wear pajamas. The Express runs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 8, 15 & 22, and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec 2-3, 9-10, 16-17 & Thursday, Dec. 21. $25 adults, $20 children ages 2-12. Info: (800) 272-0152 or www.kyrail.org
Santa Claus Train Ride with the Bluegrass Railroad Museum
Santa and Mrs. Claus bring holiday cheer to Kentucky with Santa train rides. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 & 16; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 & 17. Tickets $13-$20. Info: (859) 873-2476 or www.bluegrassrailroad.com.