Parenting Questions

What Christmas traditions are you looking forward to sharing with your kids?

“Our elf assigns our kids a random act of kindness to do every day from Thanksgiving to Christmas to help spread Christmas cheer. I love watching them figure out how they are going to fulfill their given tasks and how excited they get over giving to others.” – Dana Nash Thomas

“Watching Christmas movies that I watched as a child such as ‘The Santa Clause.’” – Brittany Lakes

“Making Christmas cookies and decorating a gingerbread house. And dancing to Christmas music while trimming the tree!” – Sara Lachance

“Watching ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ baking chocolate chip cookies and having egg nog. We also get a new ornament each year.” – Chante Perryman

