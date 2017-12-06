Parenting Questions
By the Numbers 

Parenting Questions

Matthew Hall

Each month we consult with experts – our readers! – about parenting and ask a question on our Facebook page. November’s Question was:

 

What Christmas traditions are you looking forward to sharing with your kids?

 

“Our elf assigns our kids a random act of kindness to do every day from Thanksgiving to Christmas to help spread Christmas cheer. I love watching them figure out how they are going to fulfill their given tasks and how excited they get over giving to others.” – Dana Nash Thomas

 

“Watching Christmas movies that I watched as a child such as ‘The Santa Clause.’” – Brittany Lakes

 

“Making Christmas cookies and decorating a gingerbread house. And dancing to Christmas music while trimming the tree!” – Sara Lachance

 

“Watching ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ baking chocolate chip cookies and having egg nog. We also get a new ornament each year.” – Chante Perryman

 

December’s Feedback Question:

 

What is your parenting New Year’s Resolution?

 

Answer our Facebook question and you could be in the magazine!

You May Also Like

By The Numbers June 17

September By the Numbers

Matthew Hall Comments Off on September By the Numbers