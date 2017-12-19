Our Favorite Things: Baby Gear Edition

By Katie Saltz

DockaTot

My initial thought when opening the DockaTot was how gorgeous it was. Finally- a piece of baby gear in my house that isn’t covered in cartoon animals! The variety of prints available was a pleasant surprise.

The versatility of the product allows it to be used for months, not just in the newborn phase. It can be used as a play mat, a changing pad and a tummy time mat. Like most all baby gear, supervise your baby when they are using the DockaTot.

Travel-friendly is always a major plus for baby gear, especially around the holidays. This product is lightweight and compact, hypoallergenic and machine washable (an absolute must for baby gear!)

DockaTot is a product that looks great, is functional and will last as your baby grows and develops. It’s no surprise why it’s such a popular baby registry item.

Find the DockaTot here.

Binxy Baby

Many mothers are told that their infant car seat can clip on to the top of a shopping cart- but this can damage your car seat’s base attachments and is a frightening fall hazard.

Infant car seats can tip and fall when balanced on a shopping cart- and this is where the Binxy Baby Shopping Cart Hammock comes in to play.

The fabric hammock clips onto the sides of your shopping cart so the baby can rest inside securely, still leaving room for all your groceries in the cart underneath. It has straps to keep the baby in place and is recommended for ages birth until the child can sit upright unassisted. The hammock rolls up for quick storage and is machine washable.

I added the Binxy Baby to my own baby registry after testing this product. It was simple to use and is a wonderful alternative to the “car seat on the shopping cart” dilemma. Safety should come first and this product gives us that option when shopping with infants.

Find the Binxy Baby here.

BubbleBum

Kentucky children ages eight and younger, and 57 inches tall or under, are required by law to ride in a car seat. Many parents know the hassle of switching car seats from vehicle to vehicle, or needing an extra seat without warning.

The BubbleBum is a unique solution to these scenarios. This inflatable booster seat weighs less than 1 lb., and meets U.S. safety testing standards for booster seats. It uses inflatable technology much like life rafts, life jackets and air bags, and deflates quickly for easy storage

For those with several kids to transport, BubbleBum is able to fit three boosters across the backseat of a car, minivan or SUV by using belt positioning clips. It comes in several fun patterns and colors.

When your child is old enough for a booster without a high-back, BubbleBum is well worth the purchase to keep on hand. Few parents have the resources or space to lug around an extra car seat at all times, and BubbleBum is incredibly convenient for just under $30. Grandparents or baby-sitters could all have their own booster seat that could be quickly stored when not needed.

Find the BubbleBum here.

Lorena Canals Hanging Galaxy

Lorena Canals has children’s décor that is not only stunning, but eco-conscious.

You can feel good about what materials you are bringing in to your home with their rugs and home goods, like the Wall Hanging Galaxy. It is hand-made by craftspeople using 100% cotton exteriors and 100% polyester filling.

This Wall Hanging is the perfect addition to any future astronaut’s nursery, or as an adornment in a playroom.

The Lorena Canals products are all natural and machine washable, so you can decorate your child’s bedroom or play space with products that stimulate their minds while being safe for their bodies.

Find the Lorena Canals collection here.