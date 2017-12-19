Our Favorite Things: Baby Clothes Edition

By Katie Saltz

Feltman Brothers Clothing

When shopping for your next family portrait outfits, Feltman Brothers has so many options for your children. Their heirloom baby clothes are perfect for those special occasions where memories are made.

As a family-owned business, the pieces are handmade with a lasting quality so they can be handed down and worn for generations. You can find full outfits, hats, booties and other accessories for size preemie-4T.

Check out their collection for holidays, christenings, Sunday wear or any day you want your little one to look their best.

Find the Feltman Brothers collection here.

Finn +Emma

Shopping with Finn + Emma just feels so good when you consider their mission: 100% organic cotton, eco friendly dyes, fair trade work settings and a focus on social and economic independence for local people, especially women.

Add in how beautiful the products are and you can’t go wrong.

The prints and styles have a modern, whimsical feel. The gift sets make the perfect shower gift, and their collections include boys and girls clothing as well as neutral options.

Find the Finn + Emma collection here.

Gerber Clothing

Any parent knows the name Gerber is synonymous with “baby.” Walmart now has a Gerber brand coordinated baby apparel collection.

The clothing line can be summed up in three words: adorable, functional and affordable. Most of us shop at Walmart for great deals, and the Gerber clothing is no exception.

Clothing pieces are practical and designed with diaper and outfit changes in mind. The bodysuits have higher-in-the-front snap closures and the shoulder necklines are expandable.

From butterflies to fire trucks, bibs to socks, the Gerber line can clothe any baby from top to bottom. Look for it when making out a registry or you need to spruce up your baby’s wardrobe.

Find the Gerber collection here.