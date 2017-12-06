LCT Will Stage – The Best Christmas Pageant Ever & The Ugly Duckling

Lexington Children’s Theatre gets in the holiday spirit with “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” where a rambunctious, rag-tag group help their community see Christmas in a whole new way.

Showtimes are Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 & 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House.

Tickets are $19 for adults and $16 for children. The show is recommended for all ages.

Also in December is a world premiere of LCT’s take on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale, “The Ugly Duckling,” on its Main Stage at 418 West Short Street.

This version puts the familiar story in a new light – with a special LCT twist.

Showtimes are Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

A sensory-friendly performance will be Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $19 for adults and $16 for children.

Info: 254-4546 or www.lctonstage.org.