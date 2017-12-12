LCT Auditions for ‘Afternoon of the Elves’ Set for Dec. 9-11

Actors 9 to 18 years old are invited to audition for Lexington Children’s Theatre upcoming play, “Afternoon of the Elves.”

This show, directed by LCT Directing Associate Esther Neel, empowers young children to develop strong bonds and help others who are struggling with life’s challenges.

Two-hour auditions are by appointment only at 418 W. Short St. on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Auditions may include some improvisational games and reading from a script. Actors will have their photo taken. Cost $1. All performers must turn 9 prior to Jan. 20, 2018 to be eligible to audition. Show times are March 18-25, 2018. To schedule an audition time, email psm@lctonstage.org. Info: 254-4546.