Holiday Performances: Include a Christmas Show as Part of Your Holiday Schedule

Matthew Hall

The Nutcracker

Bluegrass Youth Ballet

“The Nutcracker in One Act” condenses the enchantment of the classic ballet into a single, family-friendly act to capture the attention of younger audiences. Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. $17-$20. Singletary Center for the Arts Concert Hall. Info: 271-4472 or www.bluegrassyouthballet.org.

 

Kentucky Ballet Theatre

Celebrate holiday cheer and the Christmas spirit with Kentucky Ballet Theatre and “The Nutcracker.” Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 & 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 & 7 p.m. Tickets $20-$37. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. Info: 252-5245 or www.kyballet.com.

 

Lexington Ballet

“The Nutcracker” marches back on the EKU Center for the Arts stage this holiday season with a performance by the Lexington Ballet. Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 & 7:30 p.m. Tickets $19-$44. An educational performance will be Friday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. 1 Hall Drive, Richmond. Info: (859) 622-7469 or www.ekucenter.com.

“The Nutcracker at Spindletop Hall.” Experience “The Nutcracker” while enjoying a meal at the Spindletop Hall. The Nutcracker Tea on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets $35. The Nutcracker Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $65. 3414 Iron Works Pike. Info: 233-3925 or www.lexingtonballet.org.

 

Moscow Ballet’s 25th Annual Great Russian Nutcracker

Enchant the whole family with larger than life magical props, a 60-foot growing Christmas tree and spectacular Russian-made costumes and sets. Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $28. Singletary Center for the Arts. Info: 257-4929.

 

Lexington Children’s Theatre

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

This holiday comedy spotlights the message “don’t judge a book by its cover,” as a rambunctious, rag-tag group of kids teach the community to see Christmas in a whole new way. School matinees on Dec. 1 & 4 at 10 a.m. and noon. Regular shows are on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 & 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets $19 adults, $16 children. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. Info: 254-4546 or www.lctonstage.org.

 

UK Collage:

A Holiday Spectacular

Rejoice in the holiday spirit at the annual “Collage” concert presented by UK Choir members and a host of guest ensembles and soloists. Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 & 7 p.m. Tickets $14-$29. Info: 257-4929.

 

Derby Dinner Playhouse

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical”

This Broadway adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story breathes new life into the classic tale. Evening performances include a dinner buffet and are offered Tuesday-Sunday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 31. Matinees are Tuesday-Friday and Sunday at 11:45 a.m. and include lunch before the show. No performances on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Ind. Tickets $44. Info: (812) 288-8281 or www.derbydinner.com.

 

“A Fairy Tale Christmas”

Cinderella and Snow White prepare for the Crystal Christmas Ball with all your favorite fairy tale characters. Breakfast performances begin at 9 a.m. and lunch performances at noon. Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23 & 23. A special evening performance will be held on Dec. 18 at 5:45 p.m. Tickets $17-$22. 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Ind. Info: (812) 288-8281 or www.derbydinner.com.

 

EKU Center for the Arts

“A Christmas Carol”

This lavish holiday production of the Charles Dickens classic features a cast of 24 performers, live musicians, Broadyway-style scenery and costumes. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25-$55. 1 Hall Drive, Richmond. Info: (859) 622-7469 or www.ekucenter.com.

 

The Lexington Singers

“Handel’s Messiah”

The performance features a talented corps of guest soloists and a baroque orchestra. Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25-$30. Singletary Center for the Arts. Info: 257-4929 or www.lexsing.org.

 

Lexington Philharmonic

“A Cathedral Christmas: Songs of the Manger”

LexPhil returns to the Cathedral of Christ the King to present an array of sacred repertoire in “A Cathedral Christmas: Songs of the Manger.” Saturday, Dec. 16 at  8 p.m. Tickets $25-$75. 299 Colony Blvd. Info: 233-4226 or www.lexphil.org.

