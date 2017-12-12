9 Electricity Kit
12 Days of Giveaways Winners

Katie Saltz

Lexington Family Magazine

Day 1- Ninja Turtle DVD set: Danelle Bowsher Groves

Day 2- Breyer Horse and book set: Joan Williams Cecere

Day 3- Yo Yo’s & Board Games: Christie Hall-Volpenhein

Day 4- Little Gym Holiday Camp (2 Free Days): Karrie Bogue Thompson

Day 5- Cut & Paste Craft Studio Door Hanger: Amy Floyd Painter

Day 6- Santa Train Ride Tickets from the Kentucky Railway Museum (4): Carol Scott Pinkston

Day 7- Bluegrass Youth Ballet Nutcracker Tickets (4): Kristin Jennings

Day 8- Explorium Passes (4): Jessica Day

Day 9- Happenstock Toys Electricity & Magnetism Kit: Mary Lundquist Thomas

Day 10- $100 Gattitown Gift Card: Jeremy Halley

Day 11- Monkey Joe’s Birthday Party: Emily Sorrell

Day 12- American Girl Doll Nanea: Peggy Lewis Wadkins

 

