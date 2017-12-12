12 Days of Giveaways Winners
Lexington Family Magazine
Day 1- Ninja Turtle DVD set: Danelle Bowsher Groves
Day 2- Breyer Horse and book set: Joan Williams Cecere
Day 3- Yo Yo’s & Board Games: Christie Hall-Volpenhein
Day 4- Little Gym Holiday Camp (2 Free Days): Karrie Bogue Thompson
Day 5- Cut & Paste Craft Studio Door Hanger: Amy Floyd Painter
Day 6- Santa Train Ride Tickets from the Kentucky Railway Museum (4): Carol Scott Pinkston
Day 7- Bluegrass Youth Ballet Nutcracker Tickets (4): Kristin Jennings
Day 8- Explorium Passes (4): Jessica Day
Day 9- Happenstock Toys Electricity & Magnetism Kit: Mary Lundquist Thomas
Day 10- $100 Gattitown Gift Card: Jeremy Halley
Day 11- Monkey Joe’s Birthday Party: Emily Sorrell
Day 12- American Girl Doll Nanea: Peggy Lewis Wadkins