Preschool Directory

Broadway Baptist Preschool

2500 Harrodsburg Road / Info: 276-2592

www.broadwaybaptistchurch.org

Description: Offers a Christian education for children 2 years-Pre-K with low child-teacher ratios. We use Handwriting Without Tears curriculum.

Mission: “We strive to provide a loving and safe environment for learning in which Christian principles and values are taught through practice and example.”

Child Development Center of the Bluegrass

290 Alumni Drive / Info: 218-2322 / www.cdcbg.org

Description: Founded in 1958, CDCB provides pre-school and child care programs, and therapy services that benefit children both with and without special needs. 5-STAR rated in Ky. and NAEYC accredited. On-site physical, occupational and speech therapy offered to enrolled students and to community children through outpatient therapy program. Touched lives of more than 10,000 children.

Community Montessori

725 Stone Road / Info: 277-4805

www.cmsmontessori.org

Description: Founded in 1970, CMS offers both full-day and half-day options for Toddler (18-36 months) and Primary (3-5 year-olds) level children. Before and after school care available. CMS, a toddler to eighth grade school, is accredited by AMI (Association Montessori International), and all teachers are AMI certified.

Fayette Cooperating Preschool

109 Rosemont Garden / Info: 276-6350

3564A Clays Mill Road / Info: 223-1713

www.coopschool.org

Description: Since 1951, “Co-op” has provided a positive first-school experience through developmentally appropriate, hands-on learning. Curriculum and facilities meet students’ intellectual, emotional, social and physical needs. Parent involvement, a hallmark of the program, creates a loving atmosphere that nurtures the entire family.

Growing Together Preschool

599 Lima Drive / Info: 255-4056

www.GrowingTogetherPreschool.org

Description: Developmental, 5-STAR rated preschool specializes in inclusion for children with and without special needs. From 6 weeks of age through PreKindergarten. Nurturing environment, high standard of care and excellent education for all ages. Kentucky Proud Farm to School Menu. Full-day, Year-round care. NAEYC Accredited.

Lex. Christian Academy (LCA)

Rose Campus 450 West Reynolds Road

Tates Creek Campus (3100 Tates Creek Road)

Info: 422-5733 / www.lexingtonchristian.org

Description: LCA offers half-day and all-day programs at both campuses for 3- and 4-year-olds. Parents can enroll their children in 2, 3, or 5-day/week programs. A typical half-day is offered from 8-11:15 a.m. A typical all-day program is offered 8 a.m.-3 p.m. “Before school care” (7:40-8 a.m.) and “after-school care” (3-6 p.m.) included in tuition. Children must be potty trained.

Lex. Hearing & Speech Center

350 Henry Clay Blvd. / Info: 268-4545

w ww.lhscky.org / allisonk@lhscky.org

Description: Early Learning Center offers day school for children as young as six weeks, Preschool and full-day Kindergarten/Transitional Kindergarten. Children with or without hearing loss or speech/language delays benefit from inclusive classrooms. All classrooms feature language and literacy-enriched curriculum and small student-teacher ratios. Listening and spoken language based programs provide superior educational foundation for all.

Lexington Latin School

483 W. Reynolds Road / Info: (859) 492-1381

(Lower School Meets in Ashland Baptist Church)

Upper School Meets at Quest Church

(410 Sporting Court)

www.LexingtonLatinSchool.com

Description: Preschool students enjoy a beautiful, classical Christian curriculum under the tutelage of wonderful nurturing teachers.

Lexington Montessori School

319 South Broadway Park

Info: 254-7034 / www.lexkymontessori.org

Description: LMS is a community of learners, a family with a commitment to Montessori education and community participation. Along with a Montessori curriculum, LMS offers Spanish, art and music classes taught by specialized teachers. Enrollment options include half-day and full-day for all enrolled children (preschool-sixth grade).

The Lexington School

1050 Lane Allen Road

Info: 278-0501

www.thelexingtonschool.org

Description: Offers traditional and Montessori programs for children 2-5 years old. Developmentally appropriate curriculum taught by highly qualified teachers in a safe and nurturing environment. Financial aid available.

Lutheran School of Lexington

425 Patchen Drive / Info: 268-7787

www.lutheranpreschoollexington.org

Description: Learning, loving, and living as God’s children. The LSL is a play-centered Christian preschool, where creativity, imagination, and innovation lay the foundation for healthy learning habits.”BUILD BELIEVE BRAINSTORM.”

National Academy

3500 Arbor Drive, Lex / Info: 273-3292

www.Lexkydaycare.com

Description: Provides a safe and nurturing environment where children ages 6 weeks to 12 years learn through play. National Academy is a STAR-rated facility, is a partner with the Community Action Council Head Start program and offers after school care for school-aged children.

Pepperhill Preschool

2104 Eastway Drive / Info: 277-6813

www.Pepperhillkidz.com

Description: Excellent early childhood readiness program for children ages 2-5 years. Enriched by hands-on materials and structured activities. After-school transportation service and child care for ages 6-10 years old (South End only). Certified teachers. Small class sizes. Open year-round, M-F, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. Summer Day Camp: June-August.

Sayre School

194 North Limestone

Info: 254-1361 / www.sayreschool.org

Description: Preschool ages 2-4; Kindergarten-Grade 12. Nurturing, hands-on preschool environment where children can grow and explore. Experienced early childhood teachers lead engaging, developmentally appropriate curriculum in project-based classrooms that value the role of play. Weekly exposure to art, music, library, P.E. and Spanish. Beautiful downtown campus, with after-school programs and financial aid available.

Trinity Christian Academy

3900 Rapid Run Drive

Info: 271-0079 / www.TrinityLex.org

Description: Christ-centered, balanced approach combines learning with play. Children grow through exploration and discovery. Classical Christian foundation fosters art, music, literature appreciation while preparing children for early literacy in reading and math. Half-day and full-day PreK options available. Children must be 4 years old by Aug 1. Full-day transitional kindergarten is available for children who turn 5 by Dec. 31.