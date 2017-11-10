Nominate Your Favorite Pediatrician and Be Entered to Win an Opryland Hotel Vacation

Finding the right pediatrician is no easy task for parents. Some doctors go above and beyond the call of duty for their patients, and we want to know about them. Our Mom-Approved Pediatrician nominations are open now through Dec. 1. Simply visit our web site (www.lexingtonfamily.com) and explain why your healthcare provider deserves special recognition.

Your pediatrician could be honored in our magazine, and you could win an amazing prize.

All those who nominate will be entered to win a stay for two at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville.

The trip includes hotel accommodations for two nights, and tickets to “ICE! Featuring a Charlie Brown Christmas” a ride on the Dixie Riverboat and more.

Nominate your favorite pediatrician today at www.lexingtonfamily.com.