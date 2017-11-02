LCT Will Stage . . . The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Lexington Children’s Theatre gets in the holiday spirit with “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

The Bradley family’s church Christmas Pageant is always the same, year after year- until the Herdman’s show up. With “the worst kids in the world” taking the lead roles, this year’s pageant will be a total disaster. But it might just be the year when the rambunctious, rag-tag, Herdman’s help their community see Christmas in a whole new way.

Showtimes are Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 & 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House.

Tickets are $19 for adults and $16 for children. The show is recommended for all ages.

Info: www.lctonstage.org or 254-4546.