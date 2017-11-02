LCT nov 17
Theater Events 

LCT Will Stage . . . The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Matthew Hall

Lexington Children’s Theatre gets in the holiday spirit with “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

The Bradley family’s church Christmas Pageant is always the same, year after year- until the Herdman’s show up. With “the worst kids in the world” taking the lead roles, this year’s pageant will be a total disaster. But it might just be the year when the rambunctious, rag-tag, Herdman’s help their community see Christmas in a whole new way.

Showtimes are Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 & 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House.

Tickets are $19 for adults and $16 for children. The show is recommended for all ages.

Info: www.lctonstage.org or    254-4546.

You May Also Like

DanielTiger nov 17

‘Daniel Tiger’ Musical Show Comes to EKU in November

Matthew Hall Comments Off on ‘Daniel Tiger’ Musical Show Comes to EKU in November
The Wiz

SummerFest to Feature ‘The Wiz’ at Woodland Park

Matthew Hall Comments Off on SummerFest to Feature ‘The Wiz’ at Woodland Park
LCT Oct 17

LCT Will Stage Two Shows – “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

Matthew Hall Comments Off on LCT Will Stage Two Shows – “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”