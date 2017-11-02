Day of the Dead Events

The Bluegrass Youth Ballet brings back its original ballet, “Dia de los Muertos” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 & 4.

This touching performance is a celebration of the Day of the Dead when those who have died are remembered.

Performances are at the Lexington Opera House on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17-$20 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com or (859) 233-3535.

The Living Arts & Science Center will host the annual Day of the Dead Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

This family-friendly event, from 5 to 9 p.m., includes hands-on crafts, a community altar, traditional music and dance, food, art exhibitions and a candlelight parade from the LASC to the Old Episcopal Burying Ground.

Activities take place 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. The candlelight parade ends at the corner of East Third Street and Elm Tree Lane. A donation of $2 per person is suggested.

Info: 252-5222 or www.laslex.org.