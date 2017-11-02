DanielTiger nov 17
Theater Events 

‘Daniel Tiger’ Musical Show Comes to EKU in November

Matthew Hall

Daniel Tiger and his friends will hop aboard Trolley and head to the EKU Center for the Arts on Saturday, Nov. 18 for “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live – King for a Day.”

The “grr-ific” musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back with an all new show.

Daniel and friends invite the audience on a brand-new adventure in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. It’s an event that teaches the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others and being a friend.

The show begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$75.

Info: www.ekucenter.com or (859) 622-7469.

 

