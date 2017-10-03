Pregnancy and Infant Loss Resources

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. One in four women experience pregnancy loss, but the topic is not often discussed in the open.

Lexington has several options for support groups, as well as remembrance events in October for parents to come together and heal in a supportive environment.

Baptist Health Perinatal Support Group

A self-help support group for anyone who has had a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or newborn death. This group is available to you no matter who your doctor is, where you delivered, and regardless of how long it has been since your loss. Meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Hospice of the Bluegrass on Alexandria Dr. Info: (859) 639-6904.

Baptist Health Pregnancy and Parenting After Loss Support Group

This self-help support group is for anyone who has experienced pregnancy loss through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or newborn death or the death of an infant or older child and is now pregnant, considering a future pregnancy or has had a recent delivery after a loss. Reservations are not necessary, nor is there a fee. The group is available to you no matter who your doctor is, where you delivered or plan to deliver, and regardless of how long it has been since your loss. Meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Baptist Health Lexington, 1720 Nicholasville Rd. Info: (859) 639-6904.

St. Joseph East Bereavement Program

St. Joseph has in-patient care and follow up for patients following pregnancy or infant loss. Every other month they host a burial service at Calvary Cemetery that is open to the community. Info: (859) 967-5705.

October 8- A Walk to Remember: A walk to observe National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. All who have been affected by the loss of a baby due to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or newborn death are invited to participate. 2 p.m. RSVP requested. Lexington Cemetery, 833 W. Main St. Info: 639-6904 or dmueller@bhsi.com.

October 15- A Walk to Remember at The Family Center. A walk and balloon release for those who have lost a baby. 3:30 p.m. 334 E. Main St., Wilmore. Info: www.wilmorefamilycenter.com.

Online Resources

National Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support: serves those who have experienced the death of a baby due to early pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or in the first few months of life.

MISS Foundation: Provides families with free grief packets, one-on-one mentor support, 24/7 moderated forums, support groups, resources for various types of child loss, newsletters and information about events. This volunteer-based foundation provides CARE – counseling, advocacy, research and education -for families grieving the death of a baby or child.

Common-Care.com: Download a “Certificate of Life” to commemorate your baby’s life, no matter how brief.

FirstCandle.org: Support and resources for families affected by SIDS or stillbirth.

Pregnancy After Loss Support: PALS Mission is to support those who are expecting again after a previous loss in choosing hope over fear while nurturing grief during a subsequent pregnancy.