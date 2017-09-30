Twenty Years of Gratitude

When my wife and I founded Lexington Family Magazine 20 years ago, we had no idea how much our new business would teach us about parenting.

We became parents five years after we met and fell in love in California. Jack was born in 1992, and from that moment forward our days on the West Coast were numbered.

Dana comes from a large extended family based in Central Kentucky. So five years after we welcomed Jack into the world, we moved to Lexington and launched our magazine, in October 1997.

The magazine matched our new focus in life, parenting. Plus, we were ideal first-time business owners because we didn’t know what we were doing.

Ignorance fortified us, and we persevered – thanks to a whole lot of help from our friends.

We heeded feedback from community members, added staff and were welcomed by our readers and advertising partners.

As we scrambled from that wobbly start to keep our fledgling enterprise aloft, we learned about parenting right along with our readers.

In sharing information with our readers about everything from toilet training to educational philosophies, from youth sports options to elder care housing choices, we were educating ourselves too.

That’s the great gift we received from LFM for the past two decades – we became better informed parents.

Dana and I are forever grateful that the magazine has supported our family for 20 years and gave us the flexibility to be hands-on, present parents in Jack’s life.

We are also thankful for all that the magazine has taught us about raising kids in Central Kentucky.

That’s a gift that keeps on giving for us. Thanks to all who have helped us along the way. It’s been a great ride.