LCT Will Stage Two Shows – “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

Matthew Hall

October is a busy month for the Lexington Children’s Theatre, which will stage two shows – “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

“Schoolhouse” is based on the ABC-TV education series and shows how a new teacher overcomes his fears with timeless tunes like “I’m Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction.

The show is recommended for ages 7 and up and will be performed Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at LCT’s Learning Stage at 418 W. Short St. Admission is $16.

“Sleepy Hollow” is the scary tale written by Washington Irving about the famous Headless Horseman.

Performances are Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at LCT’s Main Stage. Tickets are $19 adults, $16 children.

Info: 254-4546 or visit www.lctonstage.org.

