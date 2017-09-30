LASC Will Host ‘Day of the Dead’ Celebration Full of Tradition

The Living Arts & Science Center will host the annual Day of the Dead Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

This family-friendly event, from 5 to 9 p.m., includes hands-on crafts such as sand mural making, painting sugar skulls and creating paper flowers; and a community altar for photographs of loved ones.

The event also features traditional music and dance by Casa de la Cultura Hispanica de Lexington, traditional food, art exhibitions and a candlelight parade from the LASC to the Old Episcopal Burying Ground.

In the cemetery, participants will view an exciting exhibition of altars around the gravesites and enjoy additional performances by traditional dancers and musicians.

Altars are being created by Latino and non-Latino artists and community and student groups.

Activities take place 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. The candlelight parade ends at the corner of East Third Street and Elm Tree Lane. A donation of $2 per person is suggested.

Info: 252-5222 or www.lasclex.org.