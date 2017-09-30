Halloween Happenings

Lexington Parks and Recreation is adding Freaky Friday Flicks to its Halloween lineup this year.

Celebrate the season throughout the month of October with classic Halloween movies at 7:30 p.m. each Friday, Oct. 6-27, at the MoonDance Amphitheater.

Throw on a cozy sweater (or a costume) and settle in to enjoy a family-friendly spooky movie. The movie schedule is:

Oct. 6- “Hocus Pocus”

Oct. 13- “Nightmare Before Christmas”

Oct. 20- “ET”

Oct. 27- “Ghostbusters”

$2 per person, Children 12 & under enter free. Info: 288-2925

Little Goblins Galore Halloween Party at McConnell Springs on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1-5 p.m. offers a kid friendly event for those 12 and under.

Children can trick-or-treat in costume along a trail filled with friendly characters.

The festivities will include a petting zoo, carnival games and special entertainment. $5 per child, parents and guardians admitted free.

Info: 425-2057.

The annual Thriller & Halloween Festival takes place Sunday, Oct. 29 in downtown Lexington. Fall foods and Halloween festivities kick the night off with the Wicked Wonders Market from 2-8 p.m. in the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion.

A Halloween variety show begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza.

The Thriller parade, recreating the groundbreaking Michael Jackson music video, begins at 8 p.m. on Main Street, from Quality to Mill streets.

The rain date for the festival is Monday, Oct. 30.

Info: 425-2057.

The Kenwick Community Center will host a Halloween Party on Monday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. This free event is for ages 12 & under and includes Halloween carnival games, food and candy. Info: 266–6405.

Explore Louisville Zoo in a way you haven’t before with the World’s Largest Halloween Party on Oct. 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, & 26-29. The party starts at 5 p.m. each evening with entry until 8:30 p.m.

The evenings are filled with Halloween fun for all ages. Children 11 and under can trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, enjoy the animals and celebrate the fall season. Special event tickets are required.

Info: www.louisvillezoo.org.