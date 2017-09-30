HalloweenHappenings
News 

Halloween Happenings

Matthew Hall

Lexington Parks and Recreation is adding Freaky Friday Flicks to its Halloween lineup this year.

Celebrate the season throughout the month of October with classic Halloween movies at 7:30 p.m. each Friday, Oct. 6-27, at the MoonDance Amphitheater.

Throw on a cozy sweater (or a costume) and settle in to enjoy a family-friendly spooky movie. The movie schedule is:

Oct. 6- “Hocus Pocus”

Oct. 13- “Nightmare Before Christmas”

Oct. 20- “ET”

Oct. 27- “Ghostbusters”

$2 per person, Children 12 & under enter free. Info: 288-2925

 

Little Goblins Galore Halloween Party at McConnell Springs on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1-5 p.m. offers a kid friendly event for those 12 and under.

Children can trick-or-treat in costume along a trail filled with friendly characters.

The festivities will include a petting zoo, carnival games and special entertainment. $5 per child, parents and guardians admitted free.

Info: 425-2057.

 

The annual Thriller & Halloween Festival takes place Sunday, Oct. 29 in downtown Lexington. Fall foods and Halloween festivities kick the night off with the Wicked Wonders Market from 2-8 p.m. in the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion.

A Halloween variety show begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza.

The Thriller parade, recreating the groundbreaking Michael Jackson music video, begins at 8 p.m. on Main Street, from Quality to Mill streets.

The rain date for the festival is Monday, Oct. 30.

Info: 425-2057.

 

The Kenwick Community Center will host a Halloween Party on Monday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. This free event is for ages 12 & under and includes Halloween carnival games, food and candy. Info: 266–6405.

 

Explore Louisville Zoo in a way you haven’t before with the World’s Largest Halloween Party on Oct. 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, & 26-29. The party starts at 5 p.m. each evening with entry until 8:30 p.m.

The evenings are filled with Halloween fun for all ages. Children 11 and under can trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, enjoy the animals and celebrate the fall season. Special event tickets are required.

Info: www.louisvillezoo.org.

You May Also Like

Covermodel

2017 Cover Model Contest Winners Announced

Matthew Hall Comments Off on 2017 Cover Model Contest Winners Announced
Coupons

Have Coupon, Will Conquer… Lexington Mom Wrings Big Savings From Grocery Stores

Matthew Hall Comments Off on Have Coupon, Will Conquer… Lexington Mom Wrings Big Savings From Grocery Stores
Consignment Sale

Consignment Sale Season To Begin

Matthew Hall Comments Off on Consignment Sale Season To Begin