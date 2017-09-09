Disco Fever Hits LASC’s Bike Prom

The Living Arts & Science Center’s annual bike ride through downtown Lexington has caught disco fever.

Bike Prom 2017: Saturday Bike Fever is a family-friendly event on Saturday, Sept. 16 that benefits LASC’s scholarship fund for underserved and at-risk kids.

Dress in your best 1970s disco glam, spruce up your bike and casually ride through downtown Lexington to get your dance card punched at local businesses.

Along the ride, bicyclists will enjoy prom-themed games, activities and refreshments. A prom king and queen and other prizes will be announced during the Disco prom at the LASC on North Martin Luther King Blvd.

Music from the 1970s will set the party scene, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Bike Prom is suitable for all levels of biking experience. Riders must register at the Living Arts & Science Center at 4 p.m. Riders will depart from LASC at 5 p.m., and disco prom at the LASC starts at 7:30 p.m.

A $5 raffle ticket can be purchased at LASCLEX.org for a chance to win a ProJekt 21 Commuter Bike valued at $400, donated by Suter Mechanical and Broomwagon Coffee & Bikes.

Riders may pre-register at LASClex.org or by calling (859) 252-5222.