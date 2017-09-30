DayoftheDead2
Theater Events 

“Dia de los Muertos” Ballet Hits the Stage

Matthew Hall

The Bluegrass Youth Ballet brings back its original ballet, “Dia de los Muertos,” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 & 4.

This touching performance is a celebration of the Day of the Dead when those who have died are remembered.

The show follows a family living in a small village in Mexico. A sudden death forces the family to experience how precious life is and to celebrate every moment of it.

The ballet lasts one hour and 10 minutes.

Performances are at the Lexington Opera House on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $17-$20 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com or (859) 233-3535.

 

