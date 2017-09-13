Christian College Fair at Lexington Christian Academy in September

Students considering a Christian college have the chance to gather information at a Christian College Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Lexington Christian Academy.

The Fair is an opportunity to talk to representatives from 35 Christian colleges from across the country. The fair runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

For a complete list of participating colleges, click here.

Lexington Christian Academy is located at 450 W. Reynolds Road. Info: (859) 858-3511 ext. 2374.