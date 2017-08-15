Lexington Library Offers Curbside Service

The Lexington Public Library meets customers where they are… literally

Sometimes library customers just want to pick up their holds. Maybe they’ve got a child asleep in a car seat. Or one having a meltdown. Maybe they have a mobility issue.

That’s why the Library began curbside service Aug. 1 at the Central Library and Beaumont branches. Customers drive up to a dedicated curbside service parking spot and call the number on the sign, and a member of the Library staff brings out their holds without them ever leaving their car.

The service is available 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.

The two locations are serving as pilots. The Library will make adjustments to the service as needed before the Library expands the service to other locations.

Info: (859) 231-5500 or www.lexpublib.org