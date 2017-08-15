curbside
Lexington Library Offers Curbside Service

Matthew Hall

The Lexington Public Library meets customers where they are… literally

Sometimes library customers just want to pick up their holds. Maybe they’ve got a child asleep in a car seat. Or one having a meltdown. Maybe they have a mobility issue.

That’s why the Library began curbside service Aug. 1 at the Central Library and Beaumont branches. Customers drive up to a dedicated curbside service parking spot and call the number on the sign, and a member of the Library staff brings out their holds without them ever leaving their car.

The service is available 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.

The two locations are serving as pilots. The Library will make adjustments to the service as needed before the Library expands the service to other locations.

Info: (859) 231-5500 or www.lexpublib.org

