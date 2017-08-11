Images Models Bring Home Awards from NYC
Several models and actors of Images Model and Talent Agency in Lexington brought home awards from the New York International Modeling and Talent Association. Images is owned by Janie Olmstead, who is assisted by Kendall Perry.
$30,000 Scholarship to the New York Conservatory and Dramatic Arts
Finalist for Female young adult actor of the year
Honorable Mentions in runway, monologue, improvisation, on camera host, swimwear, TV Beauty, TV Real People
1st runner up: Female young adult adult actress of the year
Screen Test: winner
Theatrical Headshot: 1st runner up
On Camera Host: 1st runner up
Honorable Mentions: TV Real People, singing
Junior Female Actress of the Year: Third runner up
Female teen singing: first runner up
Most sought after talent of the year: 4th runner up
Cold Read: first runner up
On Camera Host: second runner up
Screen Test: Second runner up
TV Real People: Honorable Mention
Honorable Mentions in Commercial Print and Theatrical Headshot
Victoria Adcock: Lexington KY
Honorable Mention in TV Beauty and Fashion Print
Honorable Mentions in runway and swimwear
Farrah Elkhudary of Nicholasville
Honorable Mention in fashion print and runway
Honorable Mention in monologue and improvisation