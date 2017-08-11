Images Models Bring Home Awards from NYC

Several models and actors of Images Model and Talent Agency in Lexington brought home awards from the New York International Modeling and Talent Association. Images is owned by Janie Olmstead, who is assisted by Kendall Perry.

Bailee Henderson of Lexington

$30,000 Scholarship to the New York Conservatory and Dramatic Arts

Finalist for Female young adult actor of the year

Honorable Mentions in runway, monologue, improvisation, on camera host, swimwear, TV Beauty, TV Real People

Ally Ledford of Winchester

1st runner up: Female young adult adult actress of the year

Screen Test: winner

Theatrical Headshot: 1st runner up

On Camera Host: 1st runner up

Honorable Mentions: TV Real People, singing



McEwen Baker of Versailles

Junior Female Actress of the Year: Third runner up

Female teen singing: first runner up

Most sought after talent of the year: 4th runner up

Cold Read: first runner up

On Camera Host: second runner up

Screen Test: Second runner up

TV Real People: Honorable Mention

Lane Thacker of Lawrenceburg

Honorable Mentions in Commercial Print and Theatrical Headshot

Victoria Adcock: Lexington KY

Honorable Mention in TV Beauty and Fashion Print

Maddie Siler of Shelbyville

Honorable Mentions in runway and swimwear

Farrah Elkhudary of Nicholasville

Honorable Mention in fashion print and runway

Erin Perez of Paris

Honorable Mention in monologue and improvisation