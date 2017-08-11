Images CROPPED
Images Models Bring Home Awards from NYC

Katie Saltz

Several models and actors of Images Model and Talent Agency in Lexington brought home awards from the New York International Modeling and Talent Association. Images is owned by Janie Olmstead, who is assisted by Kendall Perry.

BaileeHendersonBailee Henderson of Lexington

$30,000 Scholarship to the New York Conservatory and Dramatic Arts

Finalist for Female young adult actor of the year

Honorable Mentions in runway, monologue, improvisation, on camera host, swimwear, TV Beauty, TV Real People

 

Ally LedfordAlly Ledford of Winchester

1st runner up: Female young adult adult actress of the year

Screen Test: winner

Theatrical Headshot: 1st runner up

On Camera Host: 1st runner up

Honorable Mentions: TV Real People, singing

 


McEwan BakerMcEwen Baker of Versailles 

Junior Female Actress of the Year: Third runner up

Female teen singing: first runner up

Most sought after talent of the year: 4th runner up

Cold Read: first runner up

On Camera Host: second runner up

Screen Test: Second runner up

TV Real People: Honorable Mention

 

LaneThackerLane Thacker of Lawrenceburg 

Honorable Mentions in Commercial Print and Theatrical Headshot

Victoria Adcock: Lexington KY

Honorable Mention in TV Beauty and Fashion Print

 

MadiSilerMaddie Siler of Shelbyville

Honorable Mentions in runway and swimwear

 

 

 

FarrahElkFarrah Elkhudary of Nicholasville 

Honorable Mention in fashion print and runway

 

 

 

ErinPerezErin Perez of Paris

Honorable Mention in monologue and improvisation

 

