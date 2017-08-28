GattiTown
Theater Events 

Gattitown Lexington Will Give Away Disney on Ice Tickets on Facebook

Matthew Hall

Visit Gattitown Lexington on Facebook (www.facebook.com/GattiTownLexington/) to register to win four tickets to “Disney on Ice Big Dreams” at Rupp Arena.

People can register Monday, Sept. 4-Friday, Sept. 8 when the winner will be announced on Facebook at 8 p.m. The four tickets are for the 5 p.m. show on Saturday, Sept 9.

In addition, plan to meet and take pictures with your favorite Disney princesses at Gattitown’s Princess Meet and Greet on Friday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m. Professional actresses will portray the princesses.

Buffet purchase is required to enter Gattitown at 2524 Nicholasville Road at Wilhite Drive.

Info: 277-2323.

