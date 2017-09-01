Explorium: 28th Museum Go Round

Join the Explorium for the 28th annual Museum Go Round on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Triangle Park in downtown Lexington.

This free event is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with fun for the whole family. Activities include bounce houses, carnival games, a toddler area, bubbles, a magician, a community art project and more. The Museum Go Round is sponsored by Central Bank & Trust.

The Artist Alley features youth artists and their creations. Artists under the age of 18 can rent a booth to sell their art at the Museum Go Round. To reserve a booth visit www.explorium.com or Richwine@explorium.com.