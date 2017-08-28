Explore Your Artistic Side at CREATE Art + Play Studio

CREATE Art + Play Studio has opportunities for kids and adults to explore their artistic side with classes, workshops and drop-in crafting in September.

CREATE, located at 365 Southland Drive, offers art exploration for several age groups. See the listings here.

Family Art & Play is designed for children ages 2-5 and caregivers. Meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $15 for drop-in or $66 for a five-week session.

PreK Art & Play is for ages 3-5 and encourages imaginative play. Classes are drop off and meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 9 a.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. & 2 p.m. Fridays. Cost is $25 for drop-in or $100 for five-week series.

Homeschool Art Foundations is a 17-week class of in-depth art exploration for homeschoolers ages 8-13. Class meets weekly from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 7. Cost is $320.

A four-week Doll House Workshop will meet 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays Sept. 9, 16, 23 & 30. This workshop is recommended for ages 6 & up. Each participant will plan, design and build her own custom dollhouse.

“Painting and Pizza Party: Unicorn” will meet on Friday, Sept. 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This event is recommended for ages 7 & up. Cost is $30, pizza is included.

A Cupcake Painting Party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-noon. This is recommended for ages 7 & up. Cost is $25 and includes a sweet treat from Caramanda’s Bake Shoppe.

“Painting and Pizza Party: Autumn Squirrel” will meet on Friday, Sept. 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This event is recommended for ages 7 & up. Cost is $30, pizza is included.

Open Studio Times are Mondays 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Fridays 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; and Saturdays noon-4 p.m.

Preregistration is recommended for all events.