“Disney on Ice: Dream Big” has Excitement for the Whole Family

“Disney on Ice: Dream Big” skates into to Lexington in September for another unforgettable performance by beloved characters. Lexington Family Magazine has four VIP tickets to give away to the show.

Eight Disney princesses – Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora and Snow White – will embark on incredible adventures, determined to make their dreams come true. Elsa and Anna bring their tale of sisterly love to the ice, along with some laughs from everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf.

“Disney on Ice” performer Morgan Bell said Lexington is only the second stop on the “Dream Big” tour, so audiences are seeing a freshly prepared show by the talented cast.

“It has a little of everything, from the classics like Snow White to the more modern tales of Tiana and Rapunzel, and of course ‘Frozen’ which is a fan favorite because the kids just love to see Olaf,” Bell said.

A skater since she was five years old, Bell has been with the company for four years. She will portray Princess Anna from “Frozen” in this tour of “Disney on Ice.” She said the audience should prepare for several exciting moments in addition to the artistry of the ice-skaters.

“There is a fire-breathing dragon in this show, which is really neat,” she said. “We also travel with a team of acrobats who fly through the air.”

Fans of the show range from grandmothers to young children. That’s an aspect of “Disney on Ice” that Bell appreciates- it appeals to the whole family.

“It spans so many demographics,” she said. “The moms love the costumes, the dads love the special effects and the kids love seeing their favorite characters on the ice.”

“Disney on Ice: Dream Big” takes place at Rupp Arena. Showtimes are Sept. 7 & 8 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 9 at 1 & 5 p.m.; and Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com or www.disneyonice.com.

Enter to win a 4-pack of VIP tickets to the 5 p.m. show on Saturday, Sept. 9 here!