Carnegie Center: 25th Anniversary Celebration

The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning celebrates its 25th anniversary this month and will mark that milestone with a party for the public.

The celebration will include snacks, games, face painting, live music, carnival performances and more. The event in Gratz Park in downtown Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. is free and open to all.

The Carnegie Center is a non-profit educational and community center with workshops and classes for children and adults in imaginative learning and the literary arts.

Info: 254-4175 or www.carnegiecenterlex.org.