Bluegrass Autism Walk: Sept. 10

The 2017 Bluegrass Autism Walk, sponsored by the Autism Society of the Bluegrass, is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The event is a fund-raiser to support Autism awareness and advocacy.

Pre-register online or by mail (ASBG, C/o Alicia Collins, 303 Terra Bianca Drive, Nicholasville.) Registration is $20 per adult, $10 per child. On-site registration will be $5 more.

T-shirts will be provided for preregistered participants while supplies last. Please pre-register by Sept. 1 at http://asbg.org/autism-walk/ to guarantee a T-shirt.

Registration, Vendor/Agency Fair and Silent Auction will begin at 2 p.m. The 2K walk starts at 3:15 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help in a variety of ways. For those interested, please email greatexpectationsky@gmail.com.