Asbury-Sponsored Christian Music Festival Brings Big Names to Wilmore

A new Christian music festival will debut in Wilmore the weekend of Sept. 15-16.

River Rock, co-sponsored by Asbury University, will bring big names in Christian music to Servant Heart Farm for a two-day festival of praise.

The line-up for River Rock includes Jeremy Camp, the Newsboys, Hawk Neslon, Jasmine Murray and many more artists. Danny Gokey, one of the performers on the bill for River Rock, launched his music career after placing third on “American Idol.”

The music begins Friday afternoon and continues into Saturday evening.

Asbury University was a partner of the Ichthus Music Festival for more than 40 years. Asbury’s Media Communications students will be working the sound, lights and stage for River Rock just as they did in previous years for Ichthus.

River Rock is located at 9517 Harrodsburg Road in Wilmore. Tent and RV camping is available. Single day or two-day tickets can be purchased at riverrockky.com.