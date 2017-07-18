YMCA Summer Program Helps Local Students Achieve

Families, teachers and community leaders gathered on Friday, July 14 at 1 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Elementary for a special graduation for 120 Fayette County Public School students who completed the first ever Power Scholars AcademyTM program in Lexington.

The YMCA of Central Kentucky, through a partnership with BELL (Building Educated Leaders for Life) and FCPS, recently oversaw a six-week program designed to help first through fifth grade scholars at the most risk of summer learning loss achieve grade-level understanding in English and mathematics.

The Power Scholars Academy is designed to increase students’ academic success, boost self-confidence and engage families in the learning process.

This is the first summer for the program in Lexington, but it has shown impressive results in cities across the U.S. On average, students gained two months average grade equivalency in English and one and a half month’s equivalency in math during the course of the six-week program.

“Bell Academy has given my child the chance to grow socially, learn academically and have opportunities to connect to his community that he otherwise might not have done over the summer,” said Ashley Durham, parent of Power Scholars Academy student.

“I love seeing my son’s face when I pick him up at the end of the day. He is smiling ear to ear and can’t wait to tell me about his day.”

Through the program, 120 scholars gathered every day for six weeks for learning experiences, a nutritious breakfast and lunch, and weekly field trips. Daily, kids took part in:

Specialized instruction in literacy and math

Enrichment activities, life skills, health and fitness, as well as science, technology and engineering

Community time and structured learning

“I got to read chapter books about Sofia the Hero and it was really exciting,” said one Power Scholars student. Another student added, “I learned about washing hands and got to use a black light and powder to see germs!”

To learn more about the Power Scholars Academy, visit ymcacky.org or call (859) 367-7377.

