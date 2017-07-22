Tates Creek Pool Will Be Closed Monday-Wednesday

Tates Creek Aquatic Center at 1400 Gainesway Drive will be closed Monday-Wednesday (July 24-26) to repair a leak.

All swim lessons will be moved to Woodland Aquatic Center. Lexington Parks & Recreation encourages patrons to visit one of their other six pool locations:

Castlewood Aquatic Center (320 Parkview Avenue)

Douglass Pool (701 Howard Street)

Picadome Pool (469 Parkway Drive)

Southland Aquatic Center (625 Hill-n-Dale Drive)

Shillito Pool (300 Reynolds Road)

Woodland Aquatic Center (601 E. High Street)

For pool hours and admission fees, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/pools.