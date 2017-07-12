SummerFest to Feature ‘The Wiz’ at Woodland Park

“The Wiz,” a musical based on L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” will be presented at Lexington parks and Recreation’s SummerFest from Thursday, July 6 to Sunday, July 16 at Woodland Park.

The musical sets Dorothy’s adventures in the Land of Oz to a dazzling lively mixture of rock, gospel and soul music.

Gates will be open at 7 p.m., while the show will begin at 8:45. Entry fee is $15 for adults, $10 for children 10 and under. Children’s tickets can only be purchased at the gate. Chair rental is $5.

Info: wnelson@myKCT.org or call (859) 935-1564.