SplashJAM is Open for the Summer

Have fun while staying cool downtown this summer at SplashJAM, the pop-up splash pad in Northeastern Park.

SplashJAM, located at 140 N. Eastern Avenue, offers visitors an opportunity to relax, stay cool and get out to play with 28 water jets, comfortable seating and a lot of shade. Guests are also allowed to connect to the Bluetooth speakers located at the boom box shaped splash pad.

The family-friendly splash pad is made possible by a partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, Lexington Parks & Recreation, Lexington Downtown Development Authority and the Gehl Institute.

“SplashJAM is a much needed addition, and we are glad to support the further testing and refinement of what we hope will become a permanent splash pad in the East End. The Community Foundation is committed to making charitable investments that help make Lexington a more vibrant, engaged and equitable community,” said Lisa Adkins, President/CEO, Blue Grass Community Foundation.

SplashJAM is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. It will close for the season on Labor Day, September, 4. For more info call (859) 721–2341 or visit the SplashJAM Facebook page.