Lexington Opens Three Cooling Centers

Due to anticipated high temperatures, Lexington officials have opened multiple cooling centers at several locations in the city.

The Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper St., will be open Thursday and Friday, July 20 & 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Picadome Pool, 469 Parkway Drive, and Tates Creek Aquatic Center, 1400 Gainesway Drive, will be open Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22 from 7 a.m. to dark.

“Residents are invited to come to any of the three locations to cool off”, said Monica Conrad, Director of Lexington Parks & Recreation.

LexTran is offering free rides to Lexington residents who need to reach any of the three cooling centers. Citizens should tell bus drivers they are traveling to a cooling center.

Admission to all Parks & Recreation pools will be half price from Thursday to Saturday during the high temperatures.

For more info, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/heat.